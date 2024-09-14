Meridian Management Co. Has $5.64 Million Holdings in Corpay, Inc. (NYSE:CPAY)

Meridian Management Co. trimmed its position in Corpay, Inc. (NYSE:CPAY – Free Report) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,184 shares of the company’s stock after selling 392 shares during the period. Corpay makes up approximately 1.5% of Meridian Management Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Meridian Management Co.’s holdings in Corpay were worth $5,644,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Corpay in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,431,089,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Corpay in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,429,445,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of Corpay during the first quarter worth $1,355,377,000. Boston Partners bought a new stake in shares of Corpay during the first quarter worth $553,667,000. Finally, Sustainable Growth Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Corpay during the first quarter worth $553,279,000. 98.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Corpay alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on CPAY. William Blair raised Corpay to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Corpay from $327.00 to $353.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Corpay from $330.00 to $311.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Corpay from $295.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $310.00 target price on shares of Corpay in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $332.50.

Corpay Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE CPAY opened at $307.43 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $292.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.87, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.22. Corpay, Inc. has a twelve month low of $220.39 and a twelve month high of $319.94.

Corpay (NYSE:CPAY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $4.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.51 by $0.04. Corpay had a return on equity of 38.93% and a net margin of 26.41%. The business had revenue of $975.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $973.84 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Corpay, Inc. will post 17.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Corpay

(Free Report)

Corpay, Inc operates as a payments company that helps businesses and consumers manage vehicle-related expenses, lodging expenses, and corporate payments in the United States, Brazil, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers vehicle payment solutions, which include fuel, tolls, parking, fleet maintenance, and long-haul transportation services, as well as prepaid food and transportation vouchers and cards.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corpay, Inc. (NYSE:CPAY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Corpay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corpay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.