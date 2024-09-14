Meridian Management Co. Sells 1,608 Shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Meridian Management Co. cut its stake in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Free Report) by 4.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,123 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,608 shares during the period. Meridian Management Co.’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $724,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Regions Financial in the first quarter valued at $26,000. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 75.6% in the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,435 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Regions Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in shares of Regions Financial by 530.0% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,493 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in Regions Financial in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. 79.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RF stock opened at $21.97 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Regions Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $13.72 and a twelve month high of $23.47. The company has a market cap of $20.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.94, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.82 and a 200-day moving average of $20.27.

Regions Financial ( NYSE:RF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 12.64% and a net margin of 18.91%. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Regions Financial Co. will post 2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. This is a boost from Regions Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.55%. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.35%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on RF shares. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Regions Financial from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Regions Financial from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Regions Financial from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Regions Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.51.

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

