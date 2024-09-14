Meridian Management Co. Trims Stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR)

Meridian Management Co. lessened its position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR – Free Report) by 18.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,302 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,703 shares during the quarter. Meridian Management Co.’s holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $2,600,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHR. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 5.2% during the second quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the period. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA grew its stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA now owns 9,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp grew its stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 57,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,794,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $745,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the period. Finally, Pineridge Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 38.0% during the second quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC now owns 1,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHR opened at $50.84 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $49.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.04. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 1-year low of $47.03 and a 1-year high of $50.91.

About Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF

The Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment grade debt issued by the US Treasury with remaining maturity of 3-10 years. SCHR was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

