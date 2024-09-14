MetFi (METFI) Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $86.84 Million

MetFi (METFI) traded 3.6% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 14th. One MetFi token can now be purchased for about $0.47 or 0.00000790 BTC on exchanges. MetFi has a total market capitalization of $86.84 million and approximately $250,208.73 worth of MetFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, MetFi has traded down 3.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About MetFi

MetFi launched on May 20th, 2022. MetFi’s total supply is 481,256,354 tokens and its circulating supply is 183,636,001 tokens. MetFi’s official website is app.metfi.io. The official message board for MetFi is medium.com/@metfi_dao. MetFi’s official Twitter account is @metfi_dao.

Buying and Selling MetFi

According to CryptoCompare, “MetFi (METFI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. MetFi has a current supply of 481,256,353.982302 with 12,766,283.74636426 in circulation. The last known price of MetFi is 0.46664458 USD and is up 13.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 12 active market(s) with $327,757.14 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://app.metfi.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MetFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MetFi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MetFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

