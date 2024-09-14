MetFi One Day Trading Volume Hits $251,085.38 (METFI)

MetFi (METFI) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 14th. MetFi has a total market capitalization of $87.39 million and $251,085.38 worth of MetFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MetFi token can now be bought for approximately $0.48 or 0.00000797 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, MetFi has traded 2.7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

MetFi Profile

MetFi’s genesis date was May 20th, 2022. MetFi’s total supply is 481,256,354 tokens and its circulating supply is 183,453,997 tokens. MetFi’s official Twitter account is @metfi_dao. The official website for MetFi is app.metfi.io. MetFi’s official message board is medium.com/@metfi_dao.

MetFi Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MetFi (METFI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. MetFi has a current supply of 481,256,353.982302 with 12,766,283.74636426 in circulation. The last known price of MetFi is 0.46664458 USD and is up 13.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 12 active market(s) with $327,757.14 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://app.metfi.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MetFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MetFi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MetFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

