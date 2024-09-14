Methanex Co. (MEOH) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 16th

Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH – Get Free Report) (TSE:MX) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 18th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a dividend of 0.185 per share by the specialty chemicals company on Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th.

Methanex has raised its dividend by an average of 15.6% per year over the last three years. Methanex has a payout ratio of 18.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Methanex to earn $4.01 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.74 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 18.5%.

Methanex Stock Performance

Methanex stock opened at $37.74 on Friday. Methanex has a 1 year low of $36.13 and a 1 year high of $56.43. The company’s 50-day moving average is $45.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of 15.99 and a beta of 1.36.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Methanex ( NASDAQ:MEOH Get Free Report ) (TSE:MX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $920.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $954.26 million. Methanex had a net margin of 4.05% and a return on equity of 5.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Methanex will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on MEOH shares. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Methanex from $62.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Scotiabank upped their price target on Methanex from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Barclays lowered shares of Methanex from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Methanex from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Methanex from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Methanex currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.88.

About Methanex

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in China, Europe, the United States, South America, South Korea, Canada, and Asia. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities.

Featured Articles

