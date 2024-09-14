Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) Price Target Increased to $68.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH – Free Report) (TSE:MX) had its target price raised by Piper Sandler from $51.00 to $68.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on MEOH. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Methanex from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a sector outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Methanex from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Methanex from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Methanex in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Methanex from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Methanex has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $55.88.

Get Methanex alerts:

View Our Latest Report on MEOH

Methanex Stock Performance

MEOH opened at $37.74 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.99 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s 50 day moving average is $45.50 and its 200 day moving average is $47.26. Methanex has a 12-month low of $36.13 and a 12-month high of $56.43.

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH – Get Free Report) (TSE:MX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $920.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $954.26 million. Methanex had a net margin of 4.05% and a return on equity of 5.44%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Methanex will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

Methanex Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.185 per share. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. Methanex’s payout ratio is currently 31.36%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Methanex

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MEOH. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Methanex by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 908,008 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $43,004,000 after buying an additional 15,190 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Methanex during the fourth quarter valued at $34,109,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Methanex during the fourth quarter valued at $2,093,000. Trexquant Investment LP raised its stake in Methanex by 35.1% during the fourth quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 8,059 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 2,094 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Group LLC raised its stake in Methanex by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 51,547 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,441,000 after purchasing an additional 3,285 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.49% of the company’s stock.

About Methanex

(Get Free Report)

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in China, Europe, the United States, South America, South Korea, Canada, and Asia. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Methanex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Methanex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.