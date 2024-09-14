Methanex (TSE:MX) Upgraded to Strong-Buy by Tudor Pickering

Methanex (TSE:MX – Get Free Report) (NASDAQ:MEOH) was upgraded by Tudor Pickering to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.
A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on MX. Barclays lowered shares of Methanex from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler upgraded Methanex from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th.
Methanex Stock Up 1.0 %
Methanex (TSE:MX – Get Free Report) (NASDAQ:MEOH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported C$0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.66 by C$0.19. The business had revenue of C$1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.35 billion. Methanex had a net margin of 4.06% and a return on equity of 10.21%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Methanex will post 3.7762448 EPS for the current year.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Methanex news, Director Dean Richardson acquired 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$50.52 per share, for a total transaction of C$75,780.00. In related news, Senior Officer Kevin Price acquired 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$50.69 per share, for a total transaction of C$25,347.00. Also, Director Dean Richardson acquired 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$50.52 per share, with a total value of C$75,780.00. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 2,100 shares of company stock valued at $106,186. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.
Methanex Company Profile
Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in China, Europe, the United States, South America, South Korea, Canada, and Asia. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities.
