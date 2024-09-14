Mexco Energy (NYSE:MXC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Mexco Energy (NYSE:MXC – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Mexco Energy Stock Performance
Shares of MXC stock opened at $11.74 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.62. The firm has a market cap of $24.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.25 and a beta of 0.53. Mexco Energy has a 1 year low of $9.02 and a 1 year high of $16.52.
Mexco Energy (NYSE:MXC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Mexco Energy had a return on equity of 6.70% and a net margin of 17.77%. The company had revenue of $1.73 million for the quarter.
Mexco Energy Company Profile
Mexco Energy Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas, crude oil, condensate, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It owns partial interests in approximately 6,400 gross producing wells located in the states of Texas, New Mexico, Oklahoma, Louisiana, Alabama, Mississippi, Arkansas, Wyoming, Kansas, Colorado, Montana, Virginia, North Dakota, and Ohio.
