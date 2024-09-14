Mexco Energy (NYSE:MXC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Mexco Energy (NYSE:MXC – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Mexco Energy Stock Performance

Shares of MXC stock opened at $11.74 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.62. The firm has a market cap of $24.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.25 and a beta of 0.53. Mexco Energy has a 1 year low of $9.02 and a 1 year high of $16.52.

Mexco Energy (NYSE:MXC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Mexco Energy had a return on equity of 6.70% and a net margin of 17.77%. The company had revenue of $1.73 million for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mexco Energy

Mexco Energy Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Mexco Energy stock. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Mexco Energy Co. ( NYSE:MXC Free Report ) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 23,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. owned about 1.13% of Mexco Energy as of its most recent SEC filing. 5.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mexco Energy Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas, crude oil, condensate, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It owns partial interests in approximately 6,400 gross producing wells located in the states of Texas, New Mexico, Oklahoma, Louisiana, Alabama, Mississippi, Arkansas, Wyoming, Kansas, Colorado, Montana, Virginia, North Dakota, and Ohio.

