MFA Financial (NYSE:MFA) Reaches New 12-Month High at $12.55

MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $12.55 and last traded at $12.52, with a volume of 39882 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.43.
MFA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of MFA Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of MFA Financial from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of MFA Financial from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price target on MFA Financial from $12.50 to $13.50 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.00.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MFA. Capital Square LLC lifted its stake in MFA Financial by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 41,720 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $479,000 after acquiring an additional 1,139 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in MFA Financial by 82.7% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,658 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in MFA Financial by 8.5% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 18,392 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,447 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC grew its position in MFA Financial by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 10,030 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,508 shares during the period. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC raised its stake in MFA Financial by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 33,284 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 1,792 shares during the last quarter. 65.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
MFA Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. It invests in residential mortgage securities, including non-agency mortgage-backed securities, agency MBS, and credit risk transfer securities; residential whole loans, including purchased performing loans, purchased credit deteriorated, and non-performing loans; and mortgage servicing rights related assets.
