MFS Government Markets Income Trust (NYSE:MGF) Short Interest Update

MFS Government Markets Income Trust (NYSE:MGF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 29,100 shares, a drop of 37.6% from the August 15th total of 46,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
MFS Government Markets Income Trust Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE MGF traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.27. 38,848 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 100,761. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.12. MFS Government Markets Income Trust has a 52-week low of $2.91 and a 52-week high of $3.28.
MFS Government Markets Income Trust Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be issued a $0.0202 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 17th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.43%. This is a boost from MFS Government Markets Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On MFS Government Markets Income Trust
MFS Government Markets Income Trust Company Profile
MFS Government Markets Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of United States. It primarily invests in investment grade debt instruments. The fund also invests in mortgage backed, U.S.
