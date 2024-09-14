MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Director Keith A. Meister Sells 121,000 Shares of Stock

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Free Report) Director Keith A. Meister sold 121,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.72, for a total value of $4,443,120.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,738,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $210,716,912.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

MGM Resorts International Stock Performance

MGM Resorts International stock opened at $36.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.42. MGM Resorts International has a 12 month low of $33.44 and a 12 month high of $48.24. The company has a market cap of $11.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 2.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $39.80 and its 200-day moving average is $41.44.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.20. MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 5.15% and a return on equity of 26.36%. The firm had revenue of $4.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. MGM Resorts International’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that MGM Resorts International will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of MGM Resorts International

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in MGM Resorts International in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 60.7% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. Accent Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in MGM Resorts International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 36.0% in the 1st quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC now owns 1,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period. 68.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on MGM shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $59.00 to $57.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Macquarie cut their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $58.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. UBS Group raised shares of MGM Resorts International to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, MGM Resorts International has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.93.

MGM Resorts International Company Profile

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

