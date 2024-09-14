MGO Global (NASDAQ:MGOL) Trading Down 5.4%

MGO Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGOL – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 5.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $2.41 and last traded at $2.45. Approximately 145,107 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 1,339,223 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.59.

MGO Global Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $7.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.40 and a beta of 7.39. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.81 and its 200 day moving average is $3.99.

MGO Global (NASDAQ:MGOL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 19th. The company reported ($1.33) EPS for the quarter. MGO Global had a negative return on equity of 473.26% and a negative net margin of 140.85%. The business had revenue of $1.43 million during the quarter.

MGO Global Company Profile

MGO Global, Inc operates as a lifestyle brand portfolio company. The company is involved in the fashion design, brand development and management, sourcing and manufacturing, licensing, IP protection, corporate finance, consumer engagement and experience, ecommerce, and retail sales and marketing activities related to the Messi brand.

