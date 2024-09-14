Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Holdings Decreased by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. cut its holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 53.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 608,851 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 705,063 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. owned about 0.05% of Micron Technology worth $80,082,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Micron Technology in the second quarter worth about $28,000. DecisionPoint Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Micron Technology during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Micron Technology by 230.7% during the 1st quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 248 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC raised its holdings in Micron Technology by 128.6% during the 2nd quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC now owns 256 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Finally, LRI Investments LLC raised its holdings in Micron Technology by 57.2% during the 2nd quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 272 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. 80.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

Micron Technology Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MU opened at $91.22 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $114.69. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.24 and a beta of 1.17. Micron Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $63.83 and a one year high of $157.54.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $6.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.67 billion. Micron Technology had a negative return on equity of 4.01% and a negative net margin of 7.20%. Micron Technology’s revenue was up 81.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.57) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 8th were paid a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 8th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently -32.39%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MU has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James cut their price objective on Micron Technology from $160.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Micron Technology from $165.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Micron Technology from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Micron Technology from $155.00 to $153.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Micron Technology from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Micron Technology currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $152.31.

Get Our Latest Analysis on MU

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Micron Technology news, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,890 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.86, for a total transaction of $664,355.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 142,321 shares in the company, valued at $19,335,731.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 34,284 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.28, for a total value of $5,220,767.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 719,049 shares in the company, valued at $109,496,781.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.86, for a total value of $664,355.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 142,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,335,731.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology Company Profile

(Free Report)

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.