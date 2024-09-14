Mitie Group (OTCMKTS:MITFY) Shares Down 0.2%

Mitie Group plc (OTCMKTS:MITFY – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 0.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $6.25 and last traded at $6.25. 355 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 5,143 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.26.

Mitie Group Stock Up 1.2 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.24 and a 200 day moving average of $5.92.

About Mitie Group

(Get Free Report)

Mitie Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides strategic outsourcing services in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in eight segments: Business Services, Technical Services, Central Government & Defense (CG&D), Communities, Care & Custody, Landscapes, Waste, and Spain.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Mitie Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitie Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.