Mitsui Fudosan (OTCMKTS:MTSFF) Stock Price Down 1.3%

Mitsui Fudosan Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MTSFF – Get Free Report) was down 1.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $9.83 and last traded at $9.83. Approximately 260 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 7,839 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.96.
Mitsui Fudosan Stock Performance
The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.98.
Mitsui Fudosan Company Profile
Mitsui Fudosan Co, Ltd. operates as a real estate company in Japan. It operates through four segments: Leasing, Property Sales, Management, and Other. The Leasing segment leases office buildings and commercial facilities, and other properties. The Property Sales segment is involved in the sale of condominiums and detached housing to individuals; and rental housing and office buildings and other to investors.
