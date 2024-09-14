monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY) Shares Bought by O Neil Global Advisors Inc.

O Neil Global Advisors Inc. grew its position in monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY – Free Report) by 340.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,866 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,762 shares during the period. monday.com comprises approximately 0.6% of O Neil Global Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. O Neil Global Advisors Inc.’s holdings in monday.com were worth $1,172,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in monday.com by 48.0% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 25,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,061,000 after purchasing an additional 8,390 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of monday.com by 126.5% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 6,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,677,000 after buying an additional 3,890 shares in the last quarter. NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd acquired a new position in shares of monday.com during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $241,000. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of monday.com by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 28,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,833,000 after buying an additional 1,436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in monday.com in the 2nd quarter valued at $338,000. 73.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MNDY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of monday.com from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $300.00 target price (up previously from $270.00) on shares of monday.com in a report on Monday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of monday.com from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of monday.com from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of monday.com in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $285.79.

NASDAQ MNDY opened at $255.73 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $242.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $225.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 672.99, a P/E/G ratio of 12.23 and a beta of 1.32. monday.com Ltd. has a 1-year low of $122.13 and a 1-year high of $272.77.

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.23. monday.com had a net margin of 4.88% and a return on equity of 4.74%. The business had revenue of $236.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $227.96 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that monday.com Ltd. will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

monday.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops software applications in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Work OS, a cloud-based visual work operating system that consists of modular building blocks used and assembled to create software applications and work management tools.

