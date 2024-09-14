Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Shares Purchased by Main Street Financial Solutions LLC

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,436 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 227 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $552,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDLZ. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Mondelez International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new position in Mondelez International during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the second quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. 78.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $80.00 to $79.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.61.

Mondelez International Stock Up 1.2 %

MDLZ stock opened at $75.26 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $100.53 billion, a PE ratio of 23.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $69.72 and its 200 day moving average is $69.38. Mondelez International, Inc. has a one year low of $60.75 and a one year high of $77.20.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.07. Mondelez International had a net margin of 10.97% and a return on equity of 16.69%. The company had revenue of $8.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

Mondelez International Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a $0.47 dividend. This is a positive change from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.97%.

Mondelez International Profile

(Free Report)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Further Reading

