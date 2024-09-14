Monroe Capital Co. (MRCC) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 16th

Monroe Capital Co. (NASDAQ:MRCC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, September 3rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.39%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th.

Monroe Capital has decreased its dividend by an average of 3.1% per year over the last three years. Monroe Capital has a payout ratio of 99.0% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Equities analysts expect Monroe Capital to earn $1.03 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 97.1%.

MRCC stock opened at $8.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 3.38 and a current ratio of 3.38. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.66 and its 200 day moving average is $7.45. Monroe Capital has a 1-year low of $6.69 and a 1-year high of $8.14.

Monroe Capital ( NASDAQ:MRCC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $15.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.10 million. Monroe Capital had a net margin of 12.59% and a return on equity of 11.47%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Monroe Capital will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Monroe Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in customized financing solutions in senior, unitranche and junior secured debt, subordinated debt financing and to a lesser extent, unsecured debt and equity, including equity co-investments in preferred and common stock and warrants.

