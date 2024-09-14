Montana Technologies (NASDAQ:AIRJ) Stock Price Up 6.6%

Montana Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:AIRJ – Get Free Report) rose 6.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $6.46 and last traded at $6.26. Approximately 33,520 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 58% from the average daily volume of 79,333 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.87.

Montana Technologies Trading Down 12.6 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.40.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. K2 Principal Fund L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Montana Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $948,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Montana Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $160,000. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Montana Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $81,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.65% of the company’s stock.

Montana Technologies Company Profile

Montana Technologies Corporation operates as an atmospheric renewable energy and water harvesting technology company. It provides energy and dehumidification, evaporative cooling, and atmospheric water generation through its AirJoule technology. The company is headquartered in Ronan, Montana.

