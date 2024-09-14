Moonbeam Market Capitalization Achieves $152.65 Million (GLMR)

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 4.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 14th. One Moonbeam coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000283 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Moonbeam has traded 13.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Moonbeam has a total market cap of $152.65 million and approximately $5.01 million worth of Moonbeam was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $25.37 or 0.00042413 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00007006 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.67 or 0.00014491 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0818 or 0.00000137 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.21 or 0.00007040 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002283 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000220 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00004158 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0615 or 0.00000103 BTC.

About Moonbeam

Moonbeam (CRYPTO:GLMR) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 19th, 2021. Moonbeam’s total supply is 1,136,741,754 coins and its circulating supply is 902,092,904 coins. The official message board for Moonbeam is medium.com/moonbeam-network. The official website for Moonbeam is moonbeam.network. Moonbeam’s official Twitter account is @moonbeamnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Moonbeam is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Moonbeam

According to CryptoCompare, “Moonbeam is a smart contract platform created in 2019 by Derek Yoo, CEO of PureStake. It offers compatibility with the Ethereum network, greater scalability through a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism, and interoperability with other blockchain networks, enabled by the Polkadot network. Developers can use familiar tools and languages, such as Solidity and Web3.js, to build applications on Moonbeam that can interact with other blockchain networks.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moonbeam directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Moonbeam should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Moonbeam using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

