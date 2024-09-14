Morgan Stanley Increases GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV) Price Target to $256.00

GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $220.00 to $256.00 in a report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on GEV. HSBC began coverage on shares of GE Vernova in a report on Monday, August 12th. They set a buy rating and a $215.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of GE Vernova from $196.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on GE Vernova from $195.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on GE Vernova in a research note on Friday. They issued an outperform rating and a $245.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, William Blair started coverage on GE Vernova in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. They set an outperform rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, GE Vernova has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $203.03.

GE Vernova Price Performance

NYSE GEV opened at $226.01 on Friday. GE Vernova has a twelve month low of $115.00 and a twelve month high of $228.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $181.89.

GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $8.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.42 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that GE Vernova will post 3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of GE Vernova during the second quarter worth about $76,000. SS&H Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in GE Vernova during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $641,000. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of GE Vernova in the second quarter worth approximately $1,223,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of GE Vernova in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,025,000. Finally, NCP Inc. purchased a new position in shares of GE Vernova during the second quarter valued at approximately $108,000.

GE Vernova Company Profile

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

Further Reading

