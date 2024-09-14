Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ:MULN) Shares Scheduled to Reverse Split on Tuesday, September 17th

Mullen Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:MULN – Free Report) shares are set to reverse split before the market opens on Tuesday, September 17th. The 1-100 reverse split was announced on Friday, September 13th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Monday, September 16th.

Mullen Automotive Stock Performance

NASDAQ MULN traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.13. 119,282,442 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,881,683. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.88 and its 200-day moving average is $3.17. Mullen Automotive has a twelve month low of $0.12 and a twelve month high of $75.00.

Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ:MULN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($7.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.07 million during the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Mullen Automotive

Mullen Automotive Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Mullen Automotive stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Mullen Automotive, Inc. ( NASDAQ:MULN Free Report ) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 41,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.63% of Mullen Automotive as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 11.71% of the company’s stock.

Mullen Automotive, Inc, an electric vehicle company, manufactures, sells, and distributes electric vehicles. Its products include passenger electric vehicles and commercial vehicles; and provides solid-state polymer battery technology. The company is headquartered in Brea, California.

