Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ:MULN) Shares Scheduled to Reverse Split on Tuesday, September 17th

Mullen Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:MULN – Free Report) shares are set to reverse split before the market opens on Tuesday, September 17th. The 1-100 reverse split was announced on Friday, September 13th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Monday, September 16th.
Mullen Automotive Stock Performance
NASDAQ MULN traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.13. 119,282,442 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,881,683. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.88 and its 200-day moving average is $3.17. Mullen Automotive has a twelve month low of $0.12 and a twelve month high of $75.00.
Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ:MULN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($7.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.07 million during the quarter.
Mullen Automotive Company Profile
Mullen Automotive, Inc, an electric vehicle company, manufactures, sells, and distributes electric vehicles. Its products include passenger electric vehicles and commercial vehicles; and provides solid-state polymer battery technology. The company is headquartered in Brea, California.
