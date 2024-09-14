Mullen Automotive Stock Scheduled to Reverse Split on Tuesday, September 17th (NASDAQ:MULN)

Shares of Mullen Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:MULN – Free Report) are going to reverse split on Tuesday, September 17th. The 1-100 reverse split was announced on Friday, September 13th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Monday, September 16th.

Mullen Automotive Trading Down 20.8 %

Shares of MULN stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 119,282,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,881,683. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.17. Mullen Automotive has a fifty-two week low of $0.12 and a fifty-two week high of $75.00.

Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ:MULN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($7.91) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.07 million during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Mullen Automotive stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mullen Automotive, Inc. ( NASDAQ:MULN Free Report ) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 41,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.63% of Mullen Automotive as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.71% of the company’s stock.

Mullen Automotive, Inc, an electric vehicle company, manufactures, sells, and distributes electric vehicles. Its products include passenger electric vehicles and commercial vehicles; and provides solid-state polymer battery technology. The company is headquartered in Brea, California.

