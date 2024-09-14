Nano 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $1.48 Million (XNO)

Nano (XNO) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 13th. During the last seven days, Nano has traded up 12.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Nano coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.94 or 0.00001558 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Nano has a market cap of $125.27 million and approximately $1.48 million worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $60,324.03 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $333.85 or 0.00553436 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.73 or 0.00009495 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.31 or 0.00108264 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $169.55 or 0.00281065 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.78 or 0.00031128 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.54 or 0.00034050 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $48.62 or 0.00080606 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Nano (XNO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 1st, 2015. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. The Reddit community for Nano is https://reddit.com/r/nanocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nano’s official Twitter account is @nano and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Nano is nano.org/en. The official message board for Nano is blog.nano.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nano (XNO), previously RaiBlocks, is a decentralized digital currency that addresses inefficiencies in existing cryptocurrencies. It uses a unique block-lattice architecture, enabling immediate transaction processing and scalability. The Nano network offers instant, fee-less transactions with unlimited scalability through an efficient consensus mechanism called Open Representative Voting (ORV). Nano is used for peer-to-peer transactions and is popular in microtransactions due to its instant and fee-less attributes. It was created by Colin LeMahieu in 2015 to address issues of scalability and fees in existing cryptocurrency designs.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nano should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

