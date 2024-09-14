NanoViricides (NYSE:NNVC) Trading Up 3.1%

NanoViricides, Inc. (NYSE:NNVC – Get Free Report) was up 3.1% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $1.68 and last traded at $1.68. Approximately 53,010 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 183,841 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.63.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of NanoViricides from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th.

NanoViricides Trading Down 4.2 %

Institutional Trading of NanoViricides

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.74. The stock has a market cap of $19.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.95 and a beta of 0.94.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in NanoViricides stock. Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NanoViricides, Inc. (NYSE:NNVC – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000. Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.13% of NanoViricides at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

About NanoViricides

NanoViricides, Inc, a clinical stage nano-biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs for the treatment of viral infections. The company's product portfolio includes NV-CoV-2, nanoviricide drug which is in phase 1a/1b clinical trails for the treatment of Covid; and NV-CoV-2 Oral Syrup, and NV-CoV-2 Oral Gummies, a semi-solid fixed-dose form which are in phase 1a/1b human clinical trials for enabling body-weight-based dose titration as is required for pediatric cases.

Further Reading

