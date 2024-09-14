National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $85.29

National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $85.29 and traded as high as $93.29. National Bank of Canada shares last traded at $93.29, with a volume of 1,040 shares traded.
National Bank of Canada Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $85.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.33. The company has a market cap of $31.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.07 and a beta of 1.08.
National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. National Bank of Canada had a net margin of 19.10% and a return on equity of 17.48%. The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter.
National Bank of Canada Increases Dividend
National Bank of Canada Company Profile
National Bank of Canada provides financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional clients, and governments in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International. The Personal and Commercial segment offers personal banking services, including transaction solutions, mortgage loans and home equity lines of credit, consumer loans, payment solutions, and savings and investment solutions; various insurance products; and commercial banking services, such as credit, and deposit, investment solutions, international trade, foreign exchange transactions, payroll, cash management, insurance, electronic transactions, and complimentary services.
