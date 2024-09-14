National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ) Given New $45.00 Price Target at UBS Group

National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by UBS Group from $46.00 to $45.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. UBS Group currently has a sell rating on the stock.

National Beverage Trading Up 0.3 %

National Beverage stock opened at $44.49 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.54 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.53. National Beverage has a 12 month low of $42.85 and a 12 month high of $53.58.

National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $329.47 million during the quarter. National Beverage had a return on equity of 39.91% and a net margin of 15.36%.

In related news, Director Cecil D. Conlee sold 10,000 shares of National Beverage stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.11, for a total value of $501,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 56,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,830,212.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, Director Cecil D. Conlee sold 10,000 shares of National Beverage stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.11, for a total value of $501,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 56,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,830,212.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Stanley Michael Sheridan sold 16,000 shares of National Beverage stock in a transaction on Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.81, for a total value of $828,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 76,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,963,879.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 75.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quarry LP lifted its position in National Beverage by 584.9% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC lifted its position in National Beverage by 9.5% during the second quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 60,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,091,000 after purchasing an additional 5,226 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in National Beverage by 1.6% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $842,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C purchased a new position in National Beverage during the second quarter valued at $344,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in National Beverage by 7.2% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 9,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. 23.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About National Beverage

National Beverage Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, and sells a portfolio of sparkling waters, juices, energy drinks, and carbonated soft drinks primarily in the United States and Canada. The company's Power+ brand portfolio offers sparkling water products under the LaCroix, LaCroix Cúrate, and LaCroix NiCola; non-carbonated flavored water under the Clear Fruit; energy drink and shots under the Rip It; juice and juice-based products under Everfresh, Everfresh Premier Varietals, and Mr.

