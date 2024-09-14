Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:NGS) Stake Lowered by Aegis Financial Corp

Aegis Financial Corp trimmed its position in shares of Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:NGS – Free Report) by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 682,175 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 172,520 shares during the quarter. Natural Gas Services Group makes up about 13.2% of Aegis Financial Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Aegis Financial Corp owned approximately 5.49% of Natural Gas Services Group worth $13,725,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in NGS. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Natural Gas Services Group in the fourth quarter worth $175,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Natural Gas Services Group in the 2nd quarter worth $208,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Natural Gas Services Group by 2,513.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 12,072 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 11,610 shares during the period. Perritt Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Natural Gas Services Group by 51.0% during the first quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 5,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Natural Gas Services Group in the second quarter valued at about $693,000. Institutional investors own 65.62% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Stephen Charles Taylor sold 4,690 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.14, for a total transaction of $103,836.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 551,568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,211,715.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 6.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NGS has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Natural Gas Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Raymond James started coverage on Natural Gas Services Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock.

Natural Gas Services Group Price Performance

Shares of Natural Gas Services Group stock opened at $19.52 on Friday. Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.10 and a twelve month high of $25.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 2.34. The firm has a market cap of $243.41 million, a P/E ratio of 25.68 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.54.

Natural Gas Services Group (NYSE:NGS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The oil and gas company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $38.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.79 million. Natural Gas Services Group had a return on equity of 5.53% and a net margin of 9.25%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Natural Gas Services Group Profile

Natural Gas Services Group, Inc provides natural gas compression equipment and services to the energy industry in the United States. It engineers and fabricates, operates, rents, and maintains natural gas compressors for oil and natural gas production and plant facilities. It also designs, fabricates, and assembles compressor units for rental or sale; and designs, manufactures, and sells a line of reciprocating natural gas compressor frames, cylinders, and parts.

