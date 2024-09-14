Navcoin (NAV) Market Cap Hits $2.59 Million

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 5.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 14th. Navcoin has a market capitalization of $2.59 million and approximately $4,376.09 worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Navcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0400 or 0.00000067 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Navcoin has traded up 8.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Navcoin alerts:

Compound (COMP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.67 or 0.00074569 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.33 or 0.00020577 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.18 or 0.00006971 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001669 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000113 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 26.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Memetic (MEME) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000017 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23,762.19 or 0.39665924 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Navcoin Coin Profile

Navcoin (CRYPTO:NAV) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 76,939,361 coins and its circulating supply is 76,601,686 coins. The official website for Navcoin is www.navcoin.org. Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @navcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Navcoin is https://reddit.com/r/navcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Navcoin is medium.com/nav-coin.

Buying and Selling Navcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin’s encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Navcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Navcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Navcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Navcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Navcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.