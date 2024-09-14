NEAR Protocol (NEAR) Hits Market Capitalization of $4.72 Billion

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 2.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 14th. NEAR Protocol has a market cap of $4.72 billion and $125.79 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NEAR Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $4.18 or 0.00006965 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, NEAR Protocol has traded 14.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get NEAR Protocol alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $25.42 or 0.00042321 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.60 or 0.00014323 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0822 or 0.00000137 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0515 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.24 or 0.00007057 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002301 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004154 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0621 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000522 BTC.

NEAR Protocol Profile

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 14th, 2020. NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,210,368,558 coins and its circulating supply is 1,129,469,291 coins. NEAR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @nearprotocol. The official message board for NEAR Protocol is near.org/blog. The official website for NEAR Protocol is near.org.

Buying and Selling NEAR Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “NEAR Protocol (NEAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. NEAR Protocol has a current supply of 1,210,187,087 with 1,129,301,208 in circulation. The last known price of NEAR Protocol is 4.22238959 USD and is up 0.31 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 449 active market(s) with $195,614,339.18 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://near.org/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEAR Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NEAR Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NEAR Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for NEAR Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NEAR Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.