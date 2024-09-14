Needham & Company LLC Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

Needham & Company LLC reissued their buy rating on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $205.00 target price on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on JAZZ. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 12th. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. They set a buy rating and a $169.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $173.07.

NASDAQ JAZZ opened at $108.79 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $109.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $111.71. The company has a market capitalization of $6.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.57. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $99.06 and a 12 month high of $137.38.

In other news, SVP Mary Elizabeth Henderson sold 1,410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.30, for a total value of $152,703.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,573,707.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 55.1% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 273 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 16,082 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,937,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 7,439 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $896,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 29,749 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,659,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 10,371 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,249,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.14% of the company’s stock.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Xywav for cataplexy or excessive daytime sleepiness (EDS) with narcolepsy and idiopathic hypersomnia; Xyrem to treat cataplexy or EDS with narcolepsy; Epidiolex for seizures associated with Lennox-Gastaut and Dravet syndromes, or tuberous sclerosis complex; Zepzelca to treat metastatic small cell lung cancer, or with disease progression on or after platinum-based chemotherapy; Rylaze for acute lymphoblastic leukemia or lymphoblastic lymphoma; Enrylaze to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia and lymphoblastic lymphoma; Defitelio to treat severe hepatic veno-occlusive disease; and Vyxeos for newly-diagnosed therapy-related acute myeloid leukemia.

