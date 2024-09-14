NeoVolta (NASDAQ:NEOV) Shares Up 11.1%

NeoVolta Inc. (NASDAQ:NEOV – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 11.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $3.69 and last traded at $3.69. 217,682 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 80% from the average session volume of 120,987 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.32.

NeoVolta Stock Up 3.4 %

The firm has a market cap of $114.84 million, a P/E ratio of -57.58 and a beta of -2.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.31.

About NeoVolta

NeoVolta Inc designs, manufactures, and sells energy storage systems in the United States. It provides NV14, NV14-K, and NV 24 energy storage systems, which stores and uses energy through batteries and an inverter at residential or commercial sites. The company markets and sells its products directly to certified solar installers and solar equipment distributors.

