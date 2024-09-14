Nervos Network (CKB) Price Tops $0.0142

Nervos Network (CKB) traded up 6.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 14th. One Nervos Network coin can currently be bought for about $0.0142 or 0.00000024 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Nervos Network has a market cap of $637.88 million and approximately $326.35 million worth of Nervos Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Nervos Network has traded 76.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $59,826.79 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $327.96 or 0.00548183 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.71 or 0.00009550 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.95 or 0.00110235 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $169.37 or 0.00283098 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.59 or 0.00031076 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.02 or 0.00033457 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.45 or 0.00080990 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Nervos Network Coin Profile

Nervos Network (CKB) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Eaglesong hashing algorithm. It launched on November 15th, 2019. Nervos Network’s total supply is 45,653,349,584 coins and its circulating supply is 44,935,655,546 coins. The Reddit community for Nervos Network is https://reddit.com/r/nervosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Nervos Network is medium.com/nervosnetwork. Nervos Network’s official website is nervos.org. Nervos Network’s official Twitter account is @nervosnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Nervos Network Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Nervos Network is a public blockchain ecosystem with the Common Knowledge Base (CKB) as its foundational layer. The CKByte (CKB) token is used for state storage, resource management, and network incentives within the CKB blockchain. The Nervos Network was developed by a team of blockchain experts, including Jan Xie.”

