Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 78,300 shares, a growth of 74.8% from the August 15th total of 44,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,338,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Institutional Trading of Nestlé

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Nestlé during the 2nd quarter worth about $134,000. Front Row Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Nestlé by 421.4% during the 2nd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 2,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,888 shares during the last quarter. Accent Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Nestlé during the 4th quarter worth about $241,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Nestlé by 61.9% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 949 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lee Danner & Bass Inc. bought a new stake in Nestlé during the 2nd quarter worth about $262,000. 0.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Nestlé alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

NSRGY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Nestlé from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Nestlé from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Nestlé from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Nestlé in a research note on Monday. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Nestlé from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Nestlé Stock Down 0.3 %

OTCMKTS NSRGY traded down $0.36 on Friday, hitting $103.13. 556,347 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 720,006. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $103.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $104.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Nestlé has a 1-year low of $99.02 and a 1-year high of $119.52.

About Nestlé

(Get Free Report)

Nestlé SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and beverage company. The company operates through Zone North America; Zone Europe; Zone Asia, Oceania, and Africa; Zone Latin America; Zone Greater China; Nespresso; and Nestlé Health Science segments. It offers baby foods under the Cerelac, Gerber, Nido, and NaturNes brands; bottled water under the Nestlé Pure Life, Perrier, Vittel, Buxton, Erikli, and S.Pellegrino brands; cereals under the Fitness, Nesquik, cheerios, and Lion Cereals brands; and chocolate and confectionery products under the KitKat, Smarties, Aero, Nestlé Les Recettes de l'Atelier, Milkybar, Baci Perugina, Quality Street, and Fitness brands.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nestlé Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nestlé and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.