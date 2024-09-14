NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT) COO Michael Szabados Sells 6,500 Shares

NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT – Get Free Report) COO Michael Szabados sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.81, for a total value of $122,265.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 43,434 shares in the company, valued at $816,993.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NetScout Systems Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NTCT opened at $19.56 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.00. NetScout Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.10 and a twelve month high of $28.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.31 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The technology company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.16. NetScout Systems had a negative net margin of 74.02% and a positive return on equity of 5.35%. The company had revenue of $174.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $168.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. NetScout Systems’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NetScout Systems, Inc. will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of NetScout Systems

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in NetScout Systems by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 977,483 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,456,000 after buying an additional 60,772 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NetScout Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $224,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of NetScout Systems by 306.1% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,998 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,506 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in NetScout Systems by 39.1% in the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 178,205 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,912,000 after purchasing an additional 50,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in NetScout Systems in the fourth quarter worth $10,184,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.64% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on NTCT. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of NetScout Systems in a research note on Friday, July 26th. StockNews.com lowered shares of NetScout Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th.

About NetScout Systems

NetScout Systems, Inc provides service assurance and cybersecurity solutions for protect digital business services against disruptions in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers nGeniusONE management software that enables customers to predict, preempt, and resolve network and service delivery problems, as well as facilitate the optimization and capacity planning of their network infrastructures; and specialized platforms and analytic modules that enable its customers to analyze and troubleshoot traffic in radio access and Wi-Fi networks.

