NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT) COO Michael Szabados Sells 6,500 Shares

NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT – Get Free Report) COO Michael Szabados sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.81, for a total value of $122,265.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 43,434 shares in the company, valued at $816,993.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
NetScout Systems Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ NTCT opened at $19.56 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.00. NetScout Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.10 and a twelve month high of $28.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.31 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.
NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The technology company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.16. NetScout Systems had a negative net margin of 74.02% and a positive return on equity of 5.35%. The company had revenue of $174.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $168.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. NetScout Systems’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NetScout Systems, Inc. will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several brokerages recently commented on NTCT. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of NetScout Systems in a research note on Friday, July 26th. StockNews.com lowered shares of NetScout Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th.
NetScout Systems
NetScout Systems, Inc provides service assurance and cybersecurity solutions for protect digital business services against disruptions in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers nGeniusONE management software that enables customers to predict, preempt, and resolve network and service delivery problems, as well as facilitate the optimization and capacity planning of their network infrastructures; and specialized platforms and analytic modules that enable its customers to analyze and troubleshoot traffic in radio access and Wi-Fi networks.
