Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NML) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.06

Posted by on Sep 14th, 2024

Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NMLGet Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, August 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.0584 per share by the investment management company on Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.68%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th.

Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSEAMERICAN:NML opened at $8.07 on Friday. Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund has a 1 year low of $6.30 and a 1 year high of $8.24.

Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fund of fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. It is co-managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets. It primarily invests in master limited partnerships and limited liability companies.





