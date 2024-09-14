Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NML) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.06

Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NML – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, August 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.0584 per share by the investment management company on Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.68%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th.
Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund Stock Up 0.6 %
NYSEAMERICAN:NML opened at $8.07 on Friday. Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund has a 1 year low of $6.30 and a 1 year high of $8.24.
Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund Company Profile
