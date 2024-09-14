New Gold (TSE:NGD) Hits New 12-Month High at $3.88

New Gold Inc. (TSE:NGD – Get Free Report) (ARCA:NGD)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$3.88 and last traded at C$3.87, with a volume of 1383507 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$3.60.

A number of brokerages have commented on NGD. Cibc World Mkts raised shares of New Gold to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. National Bank Financial raised New Gold from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. TD Securities raised New Gold from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on New Gold from C$4.25 to C$4.50 in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, CIBC upgraded New Gold from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from C$2.10 to C$3.00 in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$3.71.

The business has a 50-day moving average of C$3.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$2.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.45, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The company has a market cap of C$3.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -104.75, a P/E/G ratio of -3.02 and a beta of 1.57.

New Gold (TSE:NGD – Get Free Report) (ARCA:NGD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.02 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$298.55 million for the quarter. New Gold had a negative net margin of 2.53% and a negative return on equity of 2.23%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that New Gold Inc. will post 0.3722467 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Sean William Keating sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.63, for a total value of C$181,500.00. 4.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, develops and operates of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company’s principal operating properties include 100% interest in the Rainy River mine located in Northwestern Ontario, Canada; and New Afton project situated in South-Central British Columbia.

