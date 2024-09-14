Nexus Industrial REIT (OTCMKTS:EFRTF) Short Interest Up 56.8% in August

Nexus Industrial REIT (OTCMKTS:EFRTF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 397,000 shares, a growth of 56.8% from the August 15th total of 253,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 68.4 days.

Nexus Industrial REIT Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:EFRTF traded up $0.08 on Friday, hitting $6.48. 2,103 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,755. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.74 and a 200-day moving average of $5.46. Nexus Industrial REIT has a fifty-two week low of $4.55 and a fifty-two week high of $6.55.

Nexus Industrial REIT Company Profile

Nexus Industrial REIT is a growth-oriented real estate investment trust focused on increasing unitholder value through the acquisition of industrial properties located in primary and secondary markets in Canada, and the ownership and management of its portfolio of properties. The REIT currently owns a portfolio of 116 properties (including two properties held for development in which the REIT has an 80% interest) comprising approximately 12.4 million square feet of gross leasable area.

