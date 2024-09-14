Nexus Industrial REIT (OTCMKTS:EFRTF) Short Interest Up 56.8% in August

Nexus Industrial REIT (OTCMKTS:EFRTF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 397,000 shares, a growth of 56.8% from the August 15th total of 253,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 68.4 days.
Nexus Industrial REIT Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:EFRTF traded up $0.08 on Friday, hitting $6.48. 2,103 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,755. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.74 and a 200-day moving average of $5.46. Nexus Industrial REIT has a fifty-two week low of $4.55 and a fifty-two week high of $6.55.
Nexus Industrial REIT Company Profile
