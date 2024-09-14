Nexxen International Ltd. (NASDAQ:NEXN) Short Interest Update

Nexxen International Ltd. (NASDAQ:NEXN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 41,500 shares, a decline of 36.7% from the August 15th total of 65,600 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 59,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NEXN. Rock Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nexxen International during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,562,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Nexxen International in the second quarter valued at about $810,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in Nexxen International during the second quarter worth about $451,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nexxen International during the second quarter worth about $141,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Nexxen International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $136,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NEXN traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $7.54. 38,947 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 62,575. Nexxen International has a 12 month low of $3.15 and a 12 month high of $8.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market cap of $510.84 million, a PE ratio of -58.00 and a beta of 1.86.

Nexxen International ( NASDAQ:NEXN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 22nd. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.02). Nexxen International had a negative net margin of 0.57% and a positive return on equity of 5.92%. The firm had revenue of $88.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Nexxen International will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on NEXN shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Nexxen International from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Nexxen International from $6.50 to $8.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Nexxen International in a report on Friday, June 14th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Nexxen International from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on Nexxen International from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $9.10.

Nexxen International Ltd. provides end-to-end software platform that enables advertisers to reach publishers Israel. The company’s demand side platform (DSP) offers full-service and self-managed marketplace access to advertisers and agencies to execute their digital marketing campaigns in real time across various ad formats.

