Nippon Building Fund Inc. (OTCMKTS:NBFJF) Short Interest Down 34.2% in August

Nippon Building Fund Inc. (OTCMKTS:NBFJF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,200 shares, a decrease of 34.2% from the August 15th total of 7,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 52.0 days.

Nippon Building Fund Stock Performance

NBFJF remained flat at C$4,495.79 on Friday. Nippon Building Fund has a 1 year low of C$3,555.00 and a 1 year high of C$4,495.79. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$3,912.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$3,970.33.

About Nippon Building Fund

NBF (Nippon Building Fund Inc) is Japan's largest real estate investment trust (J-REIT) which invests in office buildings primarily in Tokyo as well as nationwide. its objective is to source the solid growth of the stable revenues from its assets through exploitation of Mitsui Fudossan's know-how.

