Nippon Building Fund Inc. (OTCMKTS:NBFJF) Short Interest Down 34.2% in August

Nippon Building Fund Inc. (OTCMKTS:NBFJF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,200 shares, a decrease of 34.2% from the August 15th total of 7,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 52.0 days.
Nippon Building Fund Stock Performance
NBFJF remained flat at C$4,495.79 on Friday. Nippon Building Fund has a 1 year low of C$3,555.00 and a 1 year high of C$4,495.79. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$3,912.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$3,970.33.
About Nippon Building Fund
