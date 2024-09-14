Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on NCLH. Bank of America lifted their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Mizuho raised shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $22.38.

NCLH stock opened at $19.33 on Tuesday. Norwegian Cruise Line has a 1-year low of $12.70 and a 1-year high of $21.73. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.98. The company has a market capitalization of $8.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.61, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 2.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.19, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.22.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.05. Norwegian Cruise Line had a net margin of 4.62% and a return on equity of 105.44%. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.20 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Norwegian Cruise Line will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 87.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 57,049,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,143,285,000 after acquiring an additional 26,676,150 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 120.9% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,498,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,889,000 after purchasing an additional 12,313,426 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Norwegian Cruise Line during the fourth quarter worth approximately $83,243,000. Columbus Hill Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Norwegian Cruise Line in the second quarter valued at approximately $23,479,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 58.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,105,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,240,000 after buying an additional 1,141,086 shares during the period. 69.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various ports, including Scandinavia, Northern Europe, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

