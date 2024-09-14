Notcoin Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $817.95 Million (NOT)

Notcoin (NOT) traded 3.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 13th. One Notcoin token can currently be bought for about $0.0080 or 0.00000013 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Notcoin has traded 8.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Notcoin has a market capitalization of $817.95 million and $92.84 million worth of Notcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Notcoin

Notcoin was first traded on December 27th, 2023. Notcoin’s total supply is 102,474,423,008 tokens. The official website for Notcoin is notco.in. Notcoin’s official Twitter account is @thenotcoin.

Notcoin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Notcoin (NOT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the TON platform. Notcoin has a current supply of 102,474,423,008.2429. The last known price of Notcoin is 0.00764392 USD and is down -2.33 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 163 active market(s) with $76,358,855.85 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://notco.in/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Notcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Notcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Notcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

