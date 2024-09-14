Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Shares Up 0%

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 0% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $136.00 and last traded at $135.27. Approximately 590,700 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 4,273,684 shares. The stock had previously closed at $135.23.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NVO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Monday, September 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $156.00 price objective for the company. Argus boosted their price objective on Novo Nordisk A/S from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Novo Nordisk A/S from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $145.17.

Novo Nordisk A/S Price Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average is $134.03 and its 200 day moving average is $132.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $614.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.42.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.06). Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 87.43% and a net margin of 34.86%. The company had revenue of $9.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.91 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Novo Nordisk A/S Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th were paid a $0.5126 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. This represents a yield of 0.7%. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.83%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor OS LLC increased its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.6% in the second quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 13,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,994,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Cascade Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 2.3% in the second quarter. Cascade Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Cravens & Co Advisors LLC increased its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 1.0% in the first quarter. Cravens & Co Advisors LLC now owns 8,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. AA Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 3.2% in the second quarter. AA Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 2.3% in the second quarter. Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. 11.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Novo Nordisk A/S

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

