NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm issued a hold rating and a $82.00 price objective on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on NRG. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of NRG Energy from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. StockNews.com lowered NRG Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, September 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on NRG Energy from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $73.75.

NRG Energy stock opened at $81.04 on Friday. NRG Energy has a one year low of $36.61 and a one year high of $87.58. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $78.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $16.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.48 and a beta of 1.10.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $3.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $1.82. The business had revenue of $6.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.32 billion. NRG Energy had a return on equity of 43.69% and a net margin of 7.19%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that NRG Energy will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st were paid a $0.4075 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $1.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. NRG Energy’s payout ratio is 23.09%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NRG. LifeSteps Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NRG Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new stake in NRG Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of NRG Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 76.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 442 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NRG Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 97.72% of the company’s stock.

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and home services company in the United States and Canada. It operates through Texas; East; West/Services/Other; Vivint Smart Home; and Corporate Activities segments. The company produces and sells electricity generated using coal, oil, solar, and battery storage; natural gas; and a cloud-based home platform, including hardware, software, sales, installation, customer service, technical support, and professional monitoring solutions.

