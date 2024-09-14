Nukkleus (NASDAQ:NUKK) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Nukkleus (NASDAQ:NUKK – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, reports. The company had revenue of $0.18 million during the quarter.

Nukkleus Stock Performance

Shares of NUKK stock remained flat at $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 287,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 835,874. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.32 and a 200 day moving average of $0.66. Nukkleus has a 52 week low of $0.07 and a 52 week high of $13.83.

Nukkleus Company Profile

Nukkleus Inc, a financial technology company, focuses on providing software and technology solutions for retail foreign exchange trading industry worldwide. The company primarily offers software, technology, customer sales and marketing, and risk management technology hardware and software solutions.

