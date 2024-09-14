Nukkleus (NASDAQ:NUKK) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Nukkleus (NASDAQ:NUKK – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, reports. The company had revenue of $0.18 million during the quarter.
Nukkleus Stock Performance
Shares of NUKK stock remained flat at $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 287,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 835,874. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.32 and a 200 day moving average of $0.66. Nukkleus has a 52 week low of $0.07 and a 52 week high of $13.83.
Nukkleus Company Profile
