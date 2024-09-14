NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Trading 2.4% Higher

NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) shares rose 2.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $120.23 and last traded at $119.75. Approximately 127,168,914 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 439,155,406 shares. The stock had previously closed at $116.91.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NVDA shares. Melius Research raised their price target on NVIDIA from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. DZ Bank downgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.50 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.10.

NVIDIA Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $2.92 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 4.27 and a quick ratio of 3.79. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $117.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $105.74.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.04. NVIDIA had a net margin of 55.04% and a return on equity of 113.50%. The business had revenue of $30.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 122.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 12th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.03%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is presently 2.34%.

NVIDIA announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $50.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the computer hardware maker to repurchase up to 1.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at NVIDIA

In other news, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 100,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.10, for a total value of $13,024,311.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,939,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $512,509,435. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 100,110 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.10, for a total value of $13,024,311.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,939,350 shares in the company, valued at $512,509,435. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.17, for a total value of $576,765.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 503,878 shares in the company, valued at $64,582,043.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,845,633 shares of company stock worth $465,330,122 over the last three months. Company insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 884.0% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 213,127,959 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $26,329,751,000 after purchasing an additional 191,469,114 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in NVIDIA by 854.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 182,622,629 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $22,561,200,000 after buying an additional 163,482,580 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 870.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 102,422,225 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $12,658,922,000 after buying an additional 91,867,031 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 1,123.2% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 92,039,713 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $11,371,255,000 after acquiring an additional 84,515,429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 808.6% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 82,689,605 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $10,215,474,000 after acquiring an additional 73,589,208 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

