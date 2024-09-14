NWTN (NASDAQ:NWTN) Stock Price Down 6.5%

NWTN Inc. (NASDAQ:NWTN – Get Free Report) dropped 6.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.89 and last traded at $0.92. Approximately 7,618 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 65,336 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.99.

NWTN Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.20.

NWTN Company Profile



NWTN Inc operates as a smart passenger vehicle company, provides passenger-centric mobility and green energy solutions in the United States, the United Arab Emirates, and Mainland China. The company develops electric vehicles, including Supersport coupe; and smart passenger vehicles, such as MUSE and ADA.

Featured Articles

