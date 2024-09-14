O Neil Global Advisors Inc. Makes New $1.81 Million Investment in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR)

O Neil Global Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,626 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,812,000. CyberArk Software comprises about 0.9% of O Neil Global Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in CyberArk Software in the fourth quarter valued at about $100,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its holdings in CyberArk Software by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 1,876 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in CyberArk Software by 63.4% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,766 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,701,000 after buying an additional 3,014 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in CyberArk Software by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,829 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $432,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its stake in CyberArk Software by 66.0% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 16,577 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,631,000 after acquiring an additional 6,591 shares during the period. 91.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CYBR opened at $271.53 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.47 billion, a PE ratio of -424.27 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s fifty day moving average is $268.72 and its 200 day moving average is $257.39. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a 52 week low of $152.03 and a 52 week high of $293.31.

CyberArk Software ( NASDAQ:CYBR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $224.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $219.06 million. CyberArk Software had a negative return on equity of 0.21% and a negative net margin of 1.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.58) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CyberArk Software Ltd. will post -1.06 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CYBR shares. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of CyberArk Software from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Barclays boosted their price objective on CyberArk Software from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on CyberArk Software from $300.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of CyberArk Software in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $310.00 price objective on shares of CyberArk Software in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CyberArk Software currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $290.83.

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells software-based identity security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager, which offers risk-based credential security and session; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide secure access to third-party vendors; Dynamic Privileged Access, a SaaS solution that provides just-in-time access to Linux Virtual Machines; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Secure Desktop, a solution that protects access to endpoints.

