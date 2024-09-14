O Neil Global Advisors Inc. Reduces Position in Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU)

O Neil Global Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Free Report) by 82.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 38,775 shares of the company’s stock after selling 182,016 shares during the quarter. O Neil Global Advisors Inc.’s holdings in NU were worth $500,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in NU by 56.2% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NU during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NU in the second quarter valued at $88,000. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in NU in the first quarter valued at about $91,000. Finally, ProVise Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of NU by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 11,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380 shares during the period. 80.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NU alerts:

NU Price Performance

NU stock opened at $14.74 on Friday. Nu Holdings Ltd. has a twelve month low of $6.77 and a twelve month high of $15.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $70.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.67, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.25.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NU ( NYSE:NU Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.90 billion. NU had a net margin of 15.11% and a return on equity of 27.00%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.05 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Nu Holdings Ltd. will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NU. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of NU from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on NU from $12.80 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group downgraded shares of NU from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.50 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of NU from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on NU from $10.80 to $15.20 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.08.

View Our Latest Analysis on NU

NU Company Profile

(Free Report)

Nu Holdings Ltd. provides digital banking platform and digital financial services in Brazil, Mexico, Colombia, and internationally. It offers Nu credit and debit cards; Ultraviolet credit and debit cards; and mobile payment solutions for NuAccount customers to make and receive transfers, pay bills, and make everyday purchases through their mobile phones.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NU Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NU and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.